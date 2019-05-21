NEW CONCORD — More than a 150 supporters and community members were on-hand Sunday to witness the unveiling of the National Register of Historic Places plaque at the John and Annie Glenn Museum in the village.



"I can’t express enough the gratitude to have the John and Annie Glenn Museum here in New Concord," said New Concord Mayor Brett Essex at the plaque unveiling ceremony Sunday.



The museum is the boyhood home of John Glenn, the late Astronaut and U.S. Senator. The house sits along Main Street in the village surrounded by a white picket fence. It was added to the National Park Service’s Register of Historic Places in late December of 2018. The home has also been designated an Ohio historic site.



"This is the place that can inspire a generation of Ohioans that anything is possible," said Hillary Bates, Chief Development Officer of the Ohio History Connection.



Ohio is third in the nation for having the most National Register Historic Places that includes objects, sites, buildings, structures, etc., said Nathalie Wright, National Preservation consultant. And the Glenn Museum can now be added to that list.



Wright said the process of having the Glenn Museum be added to the National Register of Historic Places took about a year to complete. She said the application faced two challenges that would deny its membership into the register — the property cannot be moved (which the house was moved in 1950 as U.S. Route 40 was widened and moved again in 2000 to its current location on Main Street to become the museum’s home) and it has to be the best property to show Glenn’s significance as an adult (the Glenns moved around a lot but would always return here as their "home.")



"This house is the most significant to John Glenn’s life," Wright said.



Therefore, the Glenn Museum was added to the Nation Register of Historic Places.



Lyn Glenn, daughter of the late John and Annie Glenn, reflected on her time at the home. She gave comparisons of then and now, and explained that this house was first "Dad’s house" since he was born there but would later become "My house," she said.



"This house has so many memories to me — both, happy and sad," she said.



She also confirmed that growing up, her family moved a lot, but they would always return to New Concord because this was their home. She said her parents believed it was important to return home for holidays.



"This (National Register of Historic Places designation) also honors this town and a way of life opened to me by a great man, my Dad," Lyn Glenn said. "New Concord is precious to me, and I’m grateful I grew up here!"



The John and Annie Glenn Museum is located at 72 W. Main St., New Concord.