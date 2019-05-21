GREEN A pipeline settlement advisory committee, to inform city council about how to spend funds remaining in the city’s Nexus pipeline settlement fund, will be formed following City Council’s May 14 vote to approve the action.

Councilman Stephen Dyer explained amendments made to the legislation since its introduction, including the number of meetings the 11-member advisory board will meet and the removal of a requirement that members reside within 1,500 feet of the pipeline.

“This legislation went through many drafts and it speaks well of us that we were able to work together,” Dyer said, adding that the pipeline issue and resulting settlement agreement has been one of the most contentious the city has ever faced.

The ordinance passed 6-1. Council President Bob Young voted no, stating that the advisory committee is an unnecessary layer of oversite and noting that the $7.5 million settlement has already been used to fund a fire station and new community ball fields.

“I can appreciate the work that went into it and I do want to support it,” Young said. “But I am part of an elected body and residents can come to us. I feel we have been very responsive to that and I am confident in how we have spent the funding so far. We have about $1.2 million left (and) I see this (advisory committee) as being a political football.”

In other action, Council also:

• Established a pay range for temporary student internships and co-ops of $8.55 to $11.50 per hour for high school internships and $12.50 to $17.50 per hour for college and university internships.

• Authorized Mayor Gerard Neugebauer to apply for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Natureworks grant to fund shade structures at Central Park amphitheater. Councilman Justin Speight said the project is slated for 2020 and the grant would cover 75 percent of project costs.

• Authorized an additional $10,984 to purchase two dump truck chassis for the service department. Councilman Chris Humphrey said the increase was due to a need to change vendors because of availability of the truck chassis.

• Approved the vacation of an unused portion of Fortuna Drive to accommodate set-back requirements for a new Jaguar/Land Rover dealership.

• Authorized Neugebauer to apply for a Summit County Trail and Greenways Community grant to make improvements to the Shriver Road multi-use trail.

• Authorized an agreement with the Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation for demolition of identified structures on city-owned property.