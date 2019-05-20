CANTON The Stark County District Library held its fourth annual Mini Maker Faire on May 4th. The event drew 600 to 800 people to the downtown library to watch makers demonstrate their skills and talents and to learn new crafts themselves.

Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, the Maker Faire is an award winning, family-friendly event. It’s meant to celebrate technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food and sustainability.

“It’s an event that brings exhibitors together to make their crafts while teaching others what they do,” said Marianna DiGiacomo, directory of community services for the library. “We have 43 exhibitors this year and we’re hosting several workshops. The event offers great activities and learning experiences for families and people of all ages. It’s meant to celebrate creativity and resourcefulness from a variety of interests.”

A few of the new exhibitors this year included the Akron Children’s Museum, there were a couple of 3D printing demonstrations, a beekeeper and the library had an exhibit of all of the new technology it has implemented in the past year or two.

Returning for a fourth year was the Canton Hacker and Maker Place (CHAMP), a variety of artists, many sewing demonstrations, Stark County Woodcarvers and much more. Workshops included building walls in your home, the Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycle District demonstrated how to make bags out of t-shirts and Hannah Realty presented tips for staging one’s home in preparation to sell it.

The event was free and open to the public and was held throughout the main floor of the Stark County District Library including the Children’s Department and the Atrium. DiGiacomo said the event was expanded to the second floor this year.

Each year the library presents more than 9,000 programs county wide for 166,000 attendees.