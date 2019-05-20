JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees, during its regular meeting on May 14, approved the GPD Geotechnical Services proposal for testing the site of the North Park Amphitheater.

Township Administrator Michael Vaccaro said the company will be testing the concrete, earth compaction and other work associated with the construction of the amphitheater.

"The cost depends on the amount of testing they need to do but we are estimating the cost to be no more than $17,600," Vaccaro said.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills in the amount of $2.1 million.

• Appointed two full-time fire department Captains. Swore in Shawn S. Parsell and will swear in Jason D. Robinson on May 28. Both have been firefighter/paramedics with the department for years. Parsell started in 2011 and Robinson started in 2007. Each will have an hourly wage of $26. Both are filling positions where captains have recently retired.

• Swore in four full-time firefighter/paramedics including Adam J. Haas, Mark T. Miller, Myron E. Shoup and Chad C. Wackerly at $20 an hour, effective May 20. All four positions are replacements for recent retirements.

• Appointed Ryan Sprunger and Denny Tan as a full-time fire inspectors conditional upon successful completion of physical and psychological testing.

• Swore in two part-time patrol officers, Brittany L. Bissler and Luke A. Wiseman at an hourly wage of $20, effective May 18.

• Held a public hearing for a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) for a 30 acre plus business park next to McDonaldsville Church on Wales Road. Nobody spoke for or against the JEDD between Jackson Township and the city of Canton. The trustees approved the JEDD. According to terms of the JEDD, Jackson Township and Canton will split the income taxes generated from the business park. TSG Resources Inc is one of the businesses relocating to the business park.

• Accepted several sponsorship donations to the 2019 Community Celebration including $1,000 from Vasco Asphalt Company; $500 from Bair’s Lawn & Garden; $250 each from First Commonwealth Bank and Redmonds Parts & Supply and $100 from Robert & Shirley Rodek.

• Approved the purchase of six transportable light towers from Leppo for $61,839. The lights will be used by the police, fire and parks departments at fairs, the Haunted Hayride, football games and other events.

•Approved hiring Samantha Kapper as the administrator’s full-time personal assistant at $37,000 a year, effective June 8.

• Authorized advertising for the sale of real estate (El Dorado Lanes & Lounge bowling alley in Canton Township) acquired during a forfeiture by the courts.

• Bryon Bertrum, Dan Evans and Dan Wickerham spoke during the public speaks portion of the meeting about water problems for homes on Stuart Street in the Kendal Heights allotment. Homeowners have been experiencing flooded backyards and standing water in their basements for some time. Rich Rohn from Stark County Oil & Water also spoke and said he has walked the three properties and their backyards are flooded. He said the next step is to talk to all the homeowners to see if he can walk their properties to determine the problem. He said they also need to get the right people such as the Army Corp of Engineers, First Energy Easement Team and the EPA to come out the properties to determine the best solution.

UP NEXT: Meets at 5 p.m. May 28 at Township Hall