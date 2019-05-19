The Ravenna Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the annual Raven Awards at the Ravenna Elks Lodge.



Citizen of the Year was Don Everett, Volunteer of the Year was Patti Hicks and William Wisniewski was presented with the Lifetimes Achievement Award.



Presented with an Honorary Award were Aleah Dunaye, Andrea Morgan and Laura Wunderle for Raven Packs.



New Businesses 2018 included +Vibes Hair & Healing, Home To You LLC, Icy Blast, Reincarnation America, All State-Jim Poptic, Moksha Yoga & Meditation, West Main Street Winery, Ravenna 7 Movies, Bar 130, and Equi-Steps.



New Renovations 2018 — Vista Veranda, It's All Fine Consignment-Leeda Northeast; New Construction 2018 — Ravenna 7 Movies, and Smithers Rapra



In an impromptu fundraising effort, Family & Community Services executive director Mark Frisone led attendees at the Raven Awards in an effort to raise money for the Raven Pack program and $10,000 was raised for the program in about 15 minutes.