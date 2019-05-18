My wife, Peggy, says I'm a sports fanatic. Just because I follow most sports! Can you imagine?

It's true, there are a few teams I like and many more I follow, including showing my love for every sports team that begins with Cleveland. It's done mostly with my fashion attire. But still, is that a valid reason to tag a goofy label on your mate?

A fanatic is someone who roots for every sport and at least half the teams. That's not me. I'm selective. For example, a sport has to pass a test. Kick boxing, where just about anything and everything goes and pro wrestling, which I call rasslin', does not even make it to the front gate.

If there's no excitement in a sport, why follow it? And before you tell me that golf is dull, you have had to miss the second day of the Masters from Augusta, Ga., where seven pros set an all time record vying for the two day lead. That doesn't include Rory McIroy's one shot landing in a golf cart.

Nor does it include Tiger Woods being nearly tripped and taken out with a sprained ankle after a security guard accidentally tripped as he charged forward with six others only to fall one shot back with two rounds to go. This, of course happened after Tiger had birdied the 14th and 15th as he inched his way near the top of the pack and the last day forge ahead of seven different leaders throughout the Masters to win his fifth. It gave him 15 major tournament wins and puts him three behind the great Jack Nicklaus.

And fishing? Those who don't follow it either lack fishing skills or can't see the enjoyment in this fresh or salt water sport. Anyone who has ever hooked a whopper and has had to sweat trying to land it will tell you differently. Try it sometime. It isn't easy.

Of course I learned to fish from my grandpa. He might've been a wee bit different. He once told me there's a winner every time you throw in your line. Either you win by hooking the fish or the fish wins by grabbing the bait and escaping.

And sports logos. What's a team without one? A wanna-be? I can't root for one without a visible symbol. When they finally adopted the dawgs, I came on board with the Cleveland Browns. And I never knew what a Buckeye was until I moved to Ohio. We always called them horse chestnuts. Of course, now I'm a Buckeye fan – except whenever they play my Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

Now, some terrible news crossed my ears. It has me in a near quandary. The Tribe, my beloved Cleveland Indians whom I've celebrated and suffered through thick and thin ever since the fall of 1954, has abandoned the Chief. That's right. Chief Wahoo is gone. What in Sam Hill am I gonna do with my sports wardrobe?

The Chief has been replaced by the brainless powers that be with a block letter capital “C.” How does a block letter capital “C” signify your allegiance to your beloved Indians? It could stand for Cincinnati. It could also stand for Chicago - the Cubs, not the Sox. E-gads! It could even stand for Colorado or California or Columbus.

Perhaps another Indian paraphernalia might work without doing further damage to the sensitivities of our fellow sports brethren. Why not an Indian article of fashion, such as moccasins, or a weapon like a tomahawk or a means of transportation such as a saddle-less horse.

If they're serious, and really looking for a logo replacement for the “Chief,” my favorite would be one simple feather worn in a headband.

Think about it. When you wear it, it's clean, it's sleek, it doesn't take up much room and it's noticeable to anyone looking at you and focusing above your neckline. Chief Wahoo fans could even create a new fan club and call it LOOF – Loyal Order Of Feather-heads. As long as the political corrective bunch doesn't take offense for using bird feathers.

But then it shouldn't affect the sensibilities of those sensitive fans as it continues baseball's more than a century old tradition of honoring the American Indian.

Comments may be emailed to: Frankweaverjr@aol.com