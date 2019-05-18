The District 13 Oh4 Melvin Jones Eye Care Foundation awarded a community member and two Lions members the "Knights of the Blind" award for their longtime commitment to assisting the blind and visually impaired and participating in projects that work toward preventing blindness.



This award was inspired by Helen Keller who was blind and deaf since the age of 18 months. Helen, who was the keynote speaker at the first Lions International Convention in Sandusky in 1925, asked the Lions to work toward preventing blindness by becoming the "Knights of the Blind" in the crusade against blindness.



The awards were presented to Gerry Lewis of Ravenna, and Lions Jerry Fiala and Don Brown.



Gerry Lewis provided a program about her recent mission with International Eye Care Mission. Gerry has participated for 13 years to assist people in Central America receive eye care.



Lions members Jerry Fiala and Don Brown have participated in the Kent Schools’ state-mandated eye screenings to assist the school nurse complete the screenings to identify potential eye problems and be referred for follow-up care.



Also during the meeting, Missy Harmon was inducted into the Kent Lions Club, sponsored by John Hall.

