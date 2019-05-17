Lake Township yard sale

Join Lake Township Historical Society on May 18 for a yard sale at 10 a.m. The event takes place at 3300 Myers Street. Items no longer of interest will be for sale. There will be no historical artifacts for sale. Hot dogs and other goodies will be available.

A Journey in Time

The Historical Council of Medina County is hosting the Dandelion Drive: A Journey in Time is from noon to 5 p.m. on May 19. Visit four historical societies in the southern region of Medina County to include the Wadsworth Area Historical Society, Seville Historical Society, Northern Ohio Railway Museum and the Chippewa Lake Historical Society. Each location will feature artifacts, history, displays and more. A chance to win a $100 gift card is on the event fliers. Visit all four participating locations, get the flyer stamped/punched at each location, write in the requested information and drop off the flyer at the last location you visit to be entered. Stop by the Visitors Bureau office at 32 Public Square, Medina to get a flier. Call 330-722-5502 for more information.

Tunnel tour

Join psychic Laura Lyn in returning to the tunnels beneath B. F. Goodrich for tours at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. on May 22. The Summit County Historical Society will show historic images of the company. The cost is $45. Register for the tour at www.angelreader.net/event. The event takes place at 520 S. Main Street.

Collingsworth Family performance

The Collingsworth Family will be performing an evening of worship and praise on May 23. Enjoy the Hartville Kitchen dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 7 p.m. Since 1986, the group has been performing. The cost is $50 and the address of the Hartville Kitchen is 1015 Edison Street NW. For more information call 330-877-9353. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.hartvillekitchen.com/dinner-shows/.