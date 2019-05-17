The island sits just behind the home's backyard on Turkeyfoot Lake.

NEW FRANKLIN Who wouldn’t want to own an island?

Certainly some of the world’s most wealthy individuals do. They’ve collectively doled out billions to own their own bastions of solitude and seclusion.

Take Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison, who paid $300 million for Lanai Island in Hawaii. Or Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, who bought Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for $100 million.

At $1.3 million, the price tag for a 5.5-acre island in Turkeyfoot Lake isn’t quite so steep, and the privacy isn’t as complete as Lanai or Necker. But the lure is the same, said Laddie Stevenhagen, a member of the family trust that’s selling “Stevenhagen Island” in New Franklin.

Although the island sits just behind his family home’s backyard, boaters and young people have been drawn to it since its sole land connection was severed during dredging back in the 1970s. Later, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources installed a walkway between the island and the house's backyard.

Mike Studeny, Portage Lakes State Park manager, said the island isn't the only private one in the lakes, but is one of the largest islands, private or not. He could only think of two others that compared in size.

Stevenhagen thinks it's the seclusion provided by the tree cover and the island's limited access that compels people to visit it.

“That’s why kids like coming out here and camping out — the privacy,” Stevenhagen said during a tour of the southern Summit County property.

He pointed out the ring of trees that encircle the island, thin enough to see the lake on one side and the family home on the other. While he spoke, a gaggle of Canada geese argued among themselves in tall grass near the island’s center. At another spot on the island, near the shoreline, the charred remnants of a campfire were evident.

The land, and the house his father built, have been in the family for more than 50 years — long before the city of New Franklin was established. It’s one of many his father built in the area, Stevenhagen said. In fact, he said, his father “built most of the houses in this area.”

Howard Hanna real estate agent Jaunae Carter can give you all the facts about the property. It has three bedrooms, 3½ baths, a recreation room, two garages, a one-room playhouse in the backyard, a barn which once housed horses – the list goes on.

But it’s the island that makes the property unique.

“This is the first time I’ve had a listing like this,” Carter said. “No one in Ohio has seen an island like this.”

The Stevenhagen island is capable of supporting at least one four-bedroom house, the county health department has determined. A zoning variance would be needed for additional projects.

But Stevenhagen and his older sister, Karen Kell, hope the land is bought by someone who appreciates the natural beauty and solace the island offers. They are realistic, though, understanding the attraction of building a home there.

Kell said it took years to clarify exactly what land the family owned and how it could be used. She sifted through records and worked with state, county and city governments to satisfy conflicting claims. Her efforts culminated in a governor’s deed signed by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich on July 12, 2018, and registered by the Summit County Fiscal Office on Oct. 29.

The effort to get to that point wasn’t easy, Kell said, and the costs were significant.

“There was no malice intended from any party,” she said.

She and her brother hope the family that buys the property has children who can enjoy the home the way she and Stevenhagen did. They talk about the playhouse, where they played cowboys and Indians with neighbor children. Stevenhagen remembers when the family owned horses and when the children would sled down the sloping backyard.

When he was young, Stevenhagen would mow the entire property. A couple that sneaked onto the property to picnic would always leave a single Corona bottle he had to avoid.

The memories, like those with any family home, linger.

“It’s 56 years of accumulation,” Stevenhagen said. “[But] once it’s sold, everyone will give a collective sigh of relief.”

For her part, Kell just wants a buyer who appreciates what they’re getting.

“I hope we get somebody who is tickled to buy it,” she says.