GREEN Dogs officially have a new park dedicated to them to sniff around and play.

Recently, the city of Green opened a 1.87-acre dog run at Ariss Park, 2520 Wise Road, where dogs can run off-leash. The park features two separate areas, one for small dogs (25 pounds or less) and a large dog area (25 pounds or more).

Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said during the grand opening ceremony that he is looking forward to the park growing and pet owners having a chance to interact and build community. He thanked everyone who helped make the project happen and said many passionate people worked on the project.

Each area of the park has a water fountain where dogs can drink from the bottom and humans from the top. Aqua Ohio provided the water line into the park for the city.

Pet Supplies Plus also will be the lifetime supplier of mutt mitts for the park. The new park in Green is the first dog park the company is sponsoring.

The city asks dogs to be leashed at all times when they are not in the fenced area, for owners to clean up after their dogs and not to bring any food or treats to the park.

Pavers are also still being sold for the entrance walkway into the park. Information can be found at www.cityofgreen.org/dog-park.

To report a dog problem or maintenance issues, call 330-896-4176. After-hours call non-emergency dispatch at 330-896-6610.

Arbor Day celebration

In addition to the dog park opening, the city celebrated Arbor Day. Green recently became a tree city as they recently met the four requirements necessary. The four requirements include having a tree board, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Green becomes one of 241 Tree City USA communities in Ohio.

The city recognized three photography winners all juniors from the Portage Lakes Career Center. In first place was Kaitlyn Sebestinas, second place Rylee Vanderhoff and third place Grace Carmen.

A white dogwood was also planted outside the dog park, which was donated by Roderick Linton Belfance LLP.