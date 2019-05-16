FYI

- Youth summer theatrical classes will be held from June 10 to 28 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. The classes are for ages 8 to 18 and class size is limited. Students will learn how to work from a script, blocking, how to create a character, vocalization, theatre games and more. The cost is $150. Students will perform a play June 28 at 8:15 p.m. Ticket prices are $5. For online registration, visit www.theatre815.com or email:info@theatre815.com. For more information, call 330-896-0339.

- The International Soap Box Derby (ISBD) will be hosting its Soap Box Derby STEM Summer Camp at Derby Downs, 1000 George Washington Blvd., with two week-long sessions of June 3 through 7 and June 10 through 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Boys and girls ages 8 through 13 will be able to join in on the fun. The Derby is a strong proponent of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education. Campers will experience the thrills of the Soap Box Derby while also building meaningful friendships with other participants. Youth will design, build, and race derby cars down the track every day. Family and friends are invited to attend and cheer for their racers during the competition and awards presentations as well as tour the Soap Box Derby’s Hall of Fame Museum on the last day of each session. For more information visit www.soapboxderby.org/.

May 17

- Join in Metro Park’s Spring Blooms program from 6 to 8 p.m. at Silver Creek Metro Park/Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road. Hike the Chippewa Trail in search of spring wildflowers. Learn how to identify these beauties and their past uses. For information, call 330-865-8065. MAY 17

- The 2019 Canal Boat Captain’s Ball will be held at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn. The event, hosted by the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, will honor Dr. Brian Harte, president of Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Tickets for the event range from $100 to $250 per person, or $1,000 for a table. The ball is an important fundraising event for the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, raising more than $50,000 for continued development of the Ohio & Erie Canalway Towpath Trail and connector trails last year alone. The event features a silent and live auction, dinner, raffle prizes and a special Fund-A-Need portion to benefit the organization’s Fishing Derby in the fall. For more information on the Captain’s Ball, visit ohioeriecanal.org/captains-ball or call 330-374-5657.

May 18

- From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Metro Park’s is holding Nature Art for Teens at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. Teens ages 13 to 17 can join an interpretive artist for lessons in nature-inspired art. This is a drop-off program. Please dress for a mess. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065. MAY 18

- Metro Parks is holding Create a Living Landscape from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sand Run Metro park/Mingo Lodge, 1501 Sand Run Parkway. It doesn't matter where you live or what type of yard you have, you can attract hundreds of species to your home by following a few simple steps. Participants will see two case studies that demonstrate the benefits of welcoming wildlife into your yard. Experts will be on hand to answer your questions, and there will be an optional hike afterwards. This program is presented jointly with Summit Soil and Water Conservation District and Davey Resource Group. For more information call 330-865-8065.

- From 8 to 9:30 p.m. join Metro Parks for a hike along Chippewa Trails as the sun sets while discovering some fun facts about the full Flower Moon. The hike takes place at Silver Creek Metro Park/Big Oak Area, 5199 Medina Line Road, Norton. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 19

First- and second-place winners of Tuesday Musical's 2019 Scholarship Competition will perform in a free concert at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 W. Market Street. Two additional performance scholarships — one for $1,000 and one for $2,000 — will be awarded during a post-concert reception. The concert and reception are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.tuesdaymusical.org.

May 20

- Join Metro Parks naturalist for Something’s in the Water hike. Learn about Ohio’s native fish, past and present and learn about the issues that face Ohio’s freshwater systems today. The hike is from 3 to 4 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 21

- Random Act of Music, the all-volunteer Metro Parks Ensemble will perform an hour of traditional marches, big band standards and oldies from 7 to 8 p.m. This indoor concert will be held rain or shine at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton Street. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 22

- Learn about past hidden treasures of the Gorge and discover some that are still here today with Metro Parks from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Gorge History Hike takes place at Gorge Metro Park/Main Entrance 1160 Front Street. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 23

- It's World Turtle Day! Celebrate with the Metro Parks searching for and learning about turtles at Little Turtle Pond, then cozy up to a campfire and listen to turtle legends from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The program will move to the shelter if it rains. The park is located at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 27

- Join Metro Parks for a picnic in the park from 1 to 3 p.m. Pack your picnic basket and head to the lake. Enjoy family time outdoors with fun nature games and activities for all generations. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier Street. For information, call 330-865-8065.