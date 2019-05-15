LAKEMORE The keys to the first Habitat for Humanity home built in Lakemore were handed to the new owner Sara Gaiser by her daughter, Aria, on April 30 at a noon dedication ceremony.

The property on Lincoln Street is now the home for the Gaiser’s. Sara spent many hours working in what is now her new three-bedroom home.

Rochelle Sibbio, president of Summit County Habitat for Humanity, introduced Sara and Aria and gave an opening prayer and home blessing. She presented Gaiser with a Habitat for Humanity Bible, letters from area students and gave the keys to Aria who presented them to her mom.

Sibbio said Gaiser has done quite a bit of work in the house. They will be building another one on Lakeview Road toward the end of 2020 for a family that has chosen the location.

The Firestone Credit Union (BFG Credit Union) donated the land for the home. Gaiser had the opportunity to choose her carpet, vinyl, cabinets and other fixtures.

“She gets some customization to make it her own,” said Sibbio.

She has been a part of the Habit program for the last two and a half years working on other partner homes and then in her future home. She said that the team of partner workers do many things such as painting, insulation, building walls and many other jobs in the homes.

During the dedication, Gaiser thanked the 198 volunteers that dedicated 1,917 hours to building her home along with her friends and family members. Speaking to those in attendance, she thanked the Habitat construction crew, the volunteers and the partners who came out, “to help build my beautiful home. Without you, it wouldn’t have been possible,” she said.

She also thanked the habitat ladies that have been so helpful and encouraging throughout the process.

“I want to thank my friends and family for putting up with me the last two and a half years," Gaiser said. "You have helped build on other houses and this one. You have helped tremendously. I am lucky to have a huge support system.”

Her cousin, Ann Gaiser, is the reason why she applied at Habitat for Humanity.

“Ann has a habitat house, she told me how wonderful it is,” Sara said.

She thanked her parents for letting her and Aria live with them while the house was being built. She thanked her boss for pushing her to do things she didn’t think she could do.

“Habitat is a great program," Gaiser said. "It allows for us to have a safe and secure home to raise our families and have less stress off our shoulders.

She thanked the sponsors and those who donated which “allowed for this to happen.”

It wasn’t a tearful day for Gaiser, who said she was too excited to cry. However her grandmother, Joanne Scheid, had tears in her eyes as she read a part of ceremony.

People from Habitat for Humanity, the village, volunteers and friends and family who had worked on the home were on hand for the dedication.

There were many that helped in sponsorship and the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AkA) Sorority, Zeta Theta Omega Chapter said they are so happy to have been a part of the effort and to have played a part in the home.

Sabbio thanked and read a list of gifts of building supplies and other items donated. She thanked the AKA woman who have been a part of house builds for women through Habitat for the past 11 years.

Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger from Lakemore United Methodist Church had spent time working on the home. He said it was nice to see the end result and that they will be doing landscaping soon for the Gaiser’s. Gindlesberger gave the closing prayer at the ceremony.

After the dedication Sara was “whisked away” as Sabbio put it, to sign the mortgage papers for her home.

Cookies and lemonade were served to the guests and many toured the home.