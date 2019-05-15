HARTVILLE A conditional use variance for a property at 428 E. Maple Street was approved by village council, following a recommendation for approval from the village board of zoning appeals.

Peter Cherevko had requested the variance to allow auto sales on his property, where he plans to open an automotive repair and body shop. Cherevko is using an existing building on the property as an office and plans to build a second structure for his repair business.

He said he does not plan to open a used car dealership, but rather is seeking a license from the state of Ohio to be allowed to sell more than the six cars per year limit imposed on persons without a seller’s license. He added that the state will not grant the license without village approval of the conditional use variance.

The property was recently rezoned from agricultural to industrial use and a used car dealership is a conditional use.

Connie Mason, owner of a duplex across the street from Cherevko’s business, spoke against the approval, stating that the business would have a negative impact on a neighboring restaurant and her rental property.

Mason said that she interprets village zoning regulations as prohibiting more than one requested zoning or land use change per year. Mayor Cynthia Billings said that while the earlier zoning change did, in fact, relate to this rule, Cherevko’s request for a conditional use within the new zoning does not.

The conditional use variance request was approved by Council 4-2, with councilpersons Bev Green and Jeff Kozy voting no. Councilman Jim Sullivan also noted that several aspects of Cherevko’s plans for the property must be approved by the village planning commission.

Road salt order

Council also voted to take part in the state of Ohio Department of Transportation’s rock salt purchase program for the 2019-2020 winter season.

Green asked if the village’s salt supplies were low enough for an order, given the mild 2018-19 winter season. Billings said the village did indeed use a significant amount of salt this season.

Hartville Contracting Supply plans approved

Council upheld a planning commission recommendation to approve a general plan review from Hartville Contracting Supply at 281 Market Ave. SW. The company plans to move its existing building farther from the roadway.

Sullivan also confirmed that the company had complied with a list of conditions set forth by the village engineer at the last BZA meeting.