GREEN Another new restaurant is coming to Green. This one being one that many may have never heard of.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers recently began construction of its new restaurant located on Arlington Ridge East. The restaurant will be south of Bob Evans near the Residence Inn.

“The family-friendly atmosphere in Green, as well as the close proximity to many different retail businesses and restaurants on Arlington Road, makes the area a great next stop for Freddy’s,” Freddy’s Franchise Owner David Giesen said.

Plans call for a 2,592 square foot building, which will include a covered outdoor patio area for dining. There will also be a drive-thru and the parking lot will feature 34 spaces along with eight existing parking spaces associated with the neighboring Residence Inn, which overlap. LED lighting is planned for the outside of the property.

Landscaping for the project includes mulched landscape beds around the south and west perimeter of the parking area and along the edge of the patio. Being planted will be burning bush and juniper shrubs along with fruitless crabapple trees. Landscape islands will have honey locust trees and burning bushes.

The new location is expected to open in late June.

Freddy’s menu includes burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, onion rings, chicken tenders, and all-beef chili just to name a few offers. When it comes to frozen custard, they feature several different sundaes, milkshakes, custard sandwiches and custard cakes.

“We think Freddy’s differentiates itself in several areas, starting with our freshly churned frozen custard treats, cooked-to-order lean 100 percent ground beef steakburgers and Vienna Beef hot dog,” Giesen said. “We strive to bring more than just another place to eat in the community by making an effort to become familiar with our guests and their stories, as well as their favorite menu items. We take pride in being a part of the community and being a good neighbor to the residents and businesses in the area.”

Freddy's is based in Wichita, Ks., and the Green location will be one of the first in Northeast Ohio. A new location recently opened in Dover and there are several locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati area.

Giesen said Freddy's is also looking to secure a site in Cuyahoga Falls and are working through the permit phase in Zanesville.

There are 340 Freddy’s locations across 32 states.