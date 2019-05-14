JACKSON TWP. Eight employees from the Home Depot in Jackson Township stopped by Jackson’s North Park on April 26 to work on a couple of community service projects for the township.

Nikki Tomocik is the pro department supervisor and the store’s community captain. She said Home Depot has a group of volunteers called Team Depot whose focus is to do community projects, especially for veterans in the area.

"We help area veterans with projects around their home and other projects," Tomocik said. "Today, we stopped by to mulch the bed around the Blue Star Monument in Jackson North Park. We also asked park supervisor Dave Ruwadi if he had any other projects we could help with while we were here. He said the township is getting ready to host a fishing derby so he said we could help clean up around the pond and get some of the debris out of the rocks."

Tomocik said that more than 35,000 veterans work for Home Depots across the country. One of the company’s core values is to give back.

"It is an honor to be a part of the Jackson Township community and we all thought it was a privilege to work in the park today. It’s nice to give back to a township that gives so much to their residents," Tomocik said.

Other projects Team Depot has worked on includes projects for Akron Children’s Hospital and the Akron Canton Foodbank. Tomocik said this is the first year she has been store community captain and that she will be planning many more projects throughout the year including a big project for veterans in the fall that the store is working on details for right now.

Team Depot donated their time and labor and 130 bags of mulch for the North Park and Blue Star Memorial community project.

Park supervisor Dave Ruwadi said the timing for the help was good because the township’s annual fishing derby was on May 4.

"We (were) in the process of getting the park ready for the fishing derby and when Nikki called about doing an outreach project in the park, I suggested they could help clean up around the pond," Ruwadi said. "The team did a great job and all at no cost to the township."

Tomocik said anyone that has a veteran related project they would like to talk to Team Depot about, they can call the Home Depot store on the Strip at 330-497-1810 and ask for her.