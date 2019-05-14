GREEN Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) students showed their skills at state level competitions.

During the April 18 Board of Education meeting, Principal Mike Kaschak spoke to Board of Education members about students and their participation in recent skills competitions.

The HVAC students competed at Stark State in a competition hosted by Air Conditioning Contractors of America. Junior Corey Ruble, of Springfield, took third in the sheet metal event; senior Triston Price, of Springfield, took first in brazing; and junior Justin Apati, of Springfield, took second in electrical and first overall with the highest score in all the categories and received a $1,000 scholarship to Stark State.

Kaschak also spoke of those competing in SkillsUSA at the state level. Those competing were:

Industrial Motor Controls - Matthew Macerol, of Springfield, fifth.

Welding Sculpture - Zach Williams, of Springfield, fifth.

Nail Care - Team of Summer Albaugh, of Manchester, and Estefania Lowe of Coventry, fifth.

Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair - James Simpson, of Springfield, fourth

Technical Drafting - Rori Kendall, of Springfield, fourth

Electrical Construction Wiring - Turner Mesko, of Springfield, second.

Architectural Drafting - Michael Floyd, of Coventry, first, and he advances to the national competition in June.

Other business:

- During the meeting, Director of Career Technical Education Lisa Tripney presented the new adult education catalog for 2019-20. Adult Education will be offered during the next school year, a new STNA (State Tested Nursing Assistant) program, a modular automotive program and the Spa Technician program.

Tripney also reported to the board that the high school graduation requirements were revised for this year to include more options and next year’s will be similar. She said in looking to the classes beyond next year, the Ohio Department of Education is expected to tighten the requirements. PLCC made the decision to make all of the labs meet the stringent criteria passed for this year before the revisions so that they are on the forefront of whatever might be ahead. Anticipating that, next year all programs except for Aviation will have the ability to acquire 12 points of industry credentials or more.

- PLCC has apprenticeship affiliations with both the Carpenter’s Union and with IBEW 306 and the JATC in Summit County. It is something that has been in the works for many years. In the new agreement, electrical students, if they choose to enter the IBEW, will be able to walk into an apprenticeship after high school graduation with a full year of coursework completed.

- A five-year contract for Treasurer Christopher Wright, effective August 1 through July 31, 2024 was approved.

- Dawn Simpson, spa technician/esthetics instructor, $28 per hour, 500 hours maximum, no benefits; and Gale Woods, cosmetology substitute instructor, as needed, no benefits, were approved.

- Support Staff Contracts for Karen Bailey, adult education secretary; Edward Doerr, custodian/maintenance and Savannah Greenwood, assistant treasurer, were approved.



- High School one-year limited contracts for the 2019-2020 school year were approved for instructors.

- The rate of pay for custodial substitutes set at $15 per hour, effective immediately.

- Whitney Lumley was approved as a substitute teacher.

- The board approved job descriptions for Adult Education Program Instructor - Spa Technician (new), Career Pathways Specialist (new), Intervention Specialist Teacher (revised), Job Training Coordinator – Hospitality (new) and Special Education Coordinator (revised).

- The tuition rate of $750 was approved for the Adult Education STNA Program for the 2019-20 school year.

- The annual Spring Plant Sale with weekday hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until May 17 and on Saturday, May 11.

- Career students of the month are:

Olivia DiSanto, Cosmetology – Manchester

Aleah Hartley, Enviroscapes Technology – Green

Turner Mesko, Electrical Technology – Coventry

The placement student of the month is Zane Hurst, Automotive Technology – Springfield; placement: Falls Motor City, Cuyahoga Falls

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., May 16 at the school.