NEW FRANKLIN On Memorial Day, New Franklin plans to officially dedicate a portion of West Nimisla Road in honor of Joseph Ashley.

During the May 1 City Council meeting, council approved the stretch of West Nimisla from South Main Street to state Route 93 be dedicated as the Joseph Ashley Memorial Highway.

Ashely was a resident of New Franklin, who lived along this stretch of road, when he enlisted in the United States Navy. He died Jan. 9, 2005, while serving as Machinist 2nd Class on the Nuclear Submarine U.S.S. San Francisco. He was honored with the 2005 National Defense Service Medal and the United States Congress and Record honored him with a memorial at the United States Naval Submarine School in Groton, Ct.

Mayor Paul Adamson said he confirmed with the state about the dedication and got it approved. Signs are expected to go up at each end of the road.

In other business May 1, City Council:

- Approved for New Franklin to apply for an Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation Safety Intervention Grant for the purchase of a Stryker Power Loader and Cot. The city has three rescue units and replaced one of these through the grant last year. This year, it hopes to replace another one. The system loads a patient into the ambulance and helps reduce back injuries. The grant request is for $38,098 with a 25 percent match from New Franklin in the amount of $9,524.

- Took time again on a resolution providing the list of roads to be included in the Summit County Engineer’s 422 Paving Chip & Seal Program. The city is still waiting to see what the bid prices will be.

- Took time again on an ordinance amending the ordinance of 05-65 by prohibiting excessive vehicle engine idling. The city is still doing more research on this.

- Heard from Adamson that the city is working to put up signs on Coleman Alley about the reduced speed limit.

- Announced there will be two yard waste days for residents. The first will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11 at the service garage, 6523 Hampsher Road. The second will take place in late November. Accepted will be leaves, brush and small branches. Those dropping off items will have to show proof of residency.