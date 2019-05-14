To the Editor,

The Friends of the Portage Lakes Branch Library want to thank the community for another successful book sale on April 6. It is so gratifying to see the public support and how many people still value reading. The monies raised will go towards projects, equipment, and programs that support the library. We could not have the sale without all the volunteers who help sort the books throughout the year, put book sale signs in their yards, set up/work/clean-up the sale, the wonderful library staff, the Manchester High School football players, Acme Fresh Market #14 for the paper bags, and the Portage Lakes businesses who graciously allowed us to put book sale yard signs on their properties.

Our fall book sale will be Saturday, Oct. 5. Until then, anyone can leave us a donation and pick up a book at our book cart in the Portage Lakes Branch Library. People wanting to become a Friend of the Portage Lakes Library can pick up a membership form at the library-we can never have too many friends. Our Facebook page (Friends of the Library, Portage Lakes Branch, Akron, OH) provides information about Friends of the Library events and other happenings.

Again, we appreciate the community in which we live and our library.

Yours truly,

Margo Erme

President, Friends of the Portage Lakes Branch Library