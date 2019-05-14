On April 6, a grave marking ceremony was held for Catherine Richards Buchtel at Glendale Cemetary in Akron. The Catherine Richards Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution marked the grave with a bronze marker. The marking ceremony drew 18 members along with a couple of C.A. R. members (Children of the American Revolution) and Dan Lloyd from the Purple Heart Foundation.

Catherine Richards was born April 14, 1796, in Maryland to John and Catherine (McClary Arnold) Richards. She was the only daughter of Revolutionary War Patriot John Richards. Catherine came with her parents to Green Twp. in 1815 and lived on land now included in the city of Green. She married John Buchtel on Jan. 18, 1819 in Green, and had three daughters and two sons, one being John R. Buchtel, who was founder of Buchtel College, now the University of Akron, and was on the board of what is now Ohio State University.

It was said that she was a woman of unusual strength and character, from which John R. Buchtel inherited some of his finest traits. Catherine Richards Buchtel died in Summit County on July 10, 1881.