NEW FRANKLIN The city of New Franklin is hoping to construct a pavilion at Sisler Field.

During the April 17 meeting, City Council approved for the city to apply for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio Nature Works Grant for the construction of the pavilion.

Mayor Paul Adamson said the Parks Commission has been talking about this project for a while. He said the original plan was to include concession stands and a press box. While a couple of tournament games are held there each year, he said there is no need for a press box.

The city is exploring the option of having restrooms, but if they were constructed, the city would have to maintain them.

Adamson said the city has money earmarked for this project and it is hoping to receive the grant to reduce the cost of the project.

Plans are expected to be drawn up and the project will then be bid. Construction is possible next spring.

In other business April 17, City Council:

- Approved the transfer of funds from the General Fund to the Police District Fund for $100,000.

- Approved a resolution authorizing New Franklin to enter into an agreement with Tim Lally Chevrolet for the purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4 PPV Utility Vehicle for the Police Department. Adamson said the money is in the budget and appropriated. The cost is a state bid and will cost $31,692.

- Approved a resolution establishing the temporary position of code enforcement inspector. Adamson said the position will be 20 to 24-hours-per-week and be for about five months.

- Approved an ordinance revising rules 6.05 and 10.02(A) of the rules for the New Franklin Civil Service Commission.

- Approved an ordinance designating the segment of Coleman Drive from Barrymore Avenue to Temple Avenue an alley and naming that segment Coleman Alley. The speed limit was 25 mph, but with the road becoming an alley, the speed limit will be lowered to 15 mph.

- Approved a resolution authorizing New Franklin to enter into an agreement with Pavement Management Group for a Turn-Key Pavement Management Program. Adamson said the city is looking to obtain some professional insight for what kind of sequence to follow to maintain the city’s roads. All the city’s roads will be rated and a video will be made of the roads. Recommendations will be provided to the city on what roads need attention and what the projection is for the roads in the future based on the amount being spent to maintain the roads each year. Pavement Management Group has done work for Akron, Green, Kent and Summit County. The total cost is $23,935.

- Took time on an ordinance amending the ordinance of 05-65 by prohibiting excessive vehicle engine idling. Adamson said he going to look into the best way to define what vehicles are included.

- Took time on a resolution providing the list of roads to be included in the Summit County Engineer’s 422 Paving Chip & Seal Program. The city is still waiting to see what the bid prices will be.

- Heard from Adamson about the Charter Review Commission looking through the entire charter. A few areas were earmarked, which it will revisit and see if anything should be amended.

- Heard from Adamson about an old fashion July 4 event at the Tudor House. Also, a movie night double feature is planned for Aug. 2, a possible clam bake Sept. 20 and an Octoberfest event Oct. 27. All the events will be open to the public.