Sloan Welch



Mapleton



Grade: 12



Residence: Polk



Age: 18



Parents: Aaron and Tonya Welch



Siblings: Tyson and Brynn



School Activities: Softball, Basketball, NHS, Art Club



Tell why you performed those acts of kindness or what motivated you to do what you did to be nominated?



A lot of therapy three times a day to overcome the injury suffered in softball 2018, had to miss summer and travel ball for basketball and softball. Accelerated therapy to make it back to senior year basketball after being told I would not make it back for senior season.



Do you have a favorite TV Show?



Love Grey’s Anatomy



What’s your favorite thing do in your free time?



Don’t have much, but when I do it is to hang with my friends.



What are your future plans after school?



Attending AU and majoring in environment science and biology.



If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?



People’s mindsets. Many people don’t understand how to work for good grades and what they want.



Who is an important role model for you? Why?



My Mom! (also my Dad). The way she is selfless and helps everyone out.







Lauren Rieser



Loudonville High School



Grade: 11



Residence: Loudonville



Age: 17



Parents: Julie and Larry Rieser



Siblings: Maddy



School Activities: Varsity Cheerleader, Robotics Team, IMPACT Council (Ashland County), RAK (Random Acts of Kindness) Club, Office Volunteer, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Pit Orchestra, Drug Free Clubs of America



Tell why you performed those acts of kindness or what motivated you to do what you did to be nominated?



I was happily surprised to be nominated. I enjoy school and interacting with my teachers and peers. I try to set a good example for my classmates and I believe in treating people with compassion and kindness. Everyone is going through something, and needs a friend.



Do you have a favorite book?



My favorite genre of books is classic 19th century fairy tales, specifically works from Hans Christian Anderson.



What’s your favorite thing do in your free time?



Currently, I have had a knack for painting birds and bird watching in my free time.



What are your future plans after school?



I plan to pursue a degree in psychology and become a psychologist.



If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?



I have been considering what kind of course of action I can take in order to decrease the use of cell phones — specifically social media apps — during school hours. I’m a culprit of doing this myself, but I hope setting an example and establishing some sort of game plan will help improve our sense of community at LHS.



Who is an important role model for you? Why?



Words can barely express how much I look up to my parents, aunts and grandmothers! I am extremely thankful I have so many hardworking, capable and kind women (and you too, Dad!) in my life to serve as a role model. Not a day goes by where I don’t love them and appreciate their roles in my life. I am beyond grateful to know and grow up with such wonderful people.







NOMINEES



Brock Lowery



Loudonville High School



12th Grade



Brock Lowery is regarded as a leader on our campus. He is friendly, funny and kind to everyone. He also goes out of his way to acknowledge people. He is in football, wrestling and was heavily involved in the senior project/fundraiser.



Payton Miller



Ashland High School



12th Grade



Payton Miller shows strong leadership skills with Friday Bingo, making posters, painting windows, and dozens of other projects. Our Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon would not have been possible without her assistance and ideas.



Daniel Arimi



Ashland High School



12th Grade



Daniel Arimi is consistently a positive influence on our school climate.



Brienna Woodward



Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center



12th Grade



Brienna Woodward is a stellar student; she is a member of National Technical Honor Society, Drug Free Clubs of America, Student Ambassador, Student of the Month recipient, and state competitor for Skills USA. Brie has earned multiple certifications, has passed her state boards in cosmetology and is already working in a local salon.



Tylor Watson



Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center



12th Grade



Tylor Watson is an asset to the school, showing what a positive impact the Career Center can have on a student. Tylor is an ambassador for the Drug Free Clubs of America, member of the National Technical Honor Society, Student Ambassador, is currently working for Simonson Construction, and has an electrical apprenticeship set for when he graduates.



Brooke Young



New London Middle School



Seventh Grade



Brooke Young is a polite and industrious seventh-grader who shows initiative in all of her classes. She is helpful to her classmates, volunteers to offer help when needed to her teachers and is an all-around pleasure to have in class.



Jaylin Moffit



New London High School



12th Grade



Jaylin Moffit has been a leader of our senior class through his actions in the hallways and the community. He exhibits a work ethic that will be an asset to him as he moves on to be a leader beyond New London High School.



Ben Miller



Mapleton Middle School



Seventh Grade



Ben Miller is a hard worker with a positive attitude and is always kind and helpful to others. He is alway gracious in his help and has a genuine concern for the success of his peers.



Grace Fry



Crestview Middle School



Eighth Grade



Grace Fry demonstrates natural leadership in the classroom and in athletics. She cares about others and gives her best effort in her studies.



Shawn Bailey



Crestview Middle School



Eighth Grade



Shawn Bailey works hard in his academics and athletics. His technology skills have provided CMS with daily video announcements this year.