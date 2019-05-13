A 24-year-old man, accused of intruding into a Lake Township house, is expected to make full recovery after he was shot Saturday.

LAKE TWP. A man wounded in a Saturday morning shooting is expected to make a full recovery, Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said.

Meanwhile, the shooting remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, Maier said Monday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when a 24-year-old forced his way into a house at 8239 St. Patrick Ave. NW. A 50-year-old living at the residence shot the intruder.

Maier said the shooting victim's mother lives at the residence. The 24-year-old man was estranged from his mother, had not been living at the residence and had been told to stay away, the sheriff said.

The person who shot the man is the mother's boyfriend, Maier said.

(911 Call; edited for time purposes, profanity):

"My girlfriend's son just broke into the house coming after me. I shot him once in the stomach," the boyfriend told 911 dispatchers, then told the wounded man to sit down.

The boyfriend, trying to reassure the man, was heard on the 911 call saying: "You're not going to die. You're shot in the gut."

Sheriff's detectives still are talking with people. Maier said he anticipated the investigation would be completed by the end of this week.

"I still don't know what the investigation will reveal," Maier said.

Once detectives are finished, they will meet with Stark County prosecutors to determine if any charges should be filed in connection with the incident, Maier said. The people involved in the shooting haven't been identified because no charges have been filed.

