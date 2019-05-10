The school held its second annual World Vision 6K For Water.

LAKE TWP. More than 150 students, parents and volunteers at Lake Center Christian School put on their sneakers Friday and ran for a cause.

The school held its second annual World Vision 6K For Water. Participants in the event run or walk 6 kilometers -- about 3.7 miles -- to raise money to bring clean water to people in developing nations.

The fundraiser benefits World Vision International, a Christian non-profit organization.

According to the organization, 6 kilometers is the average distance someone in a developing nation travels for water.

Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grade -- alongside their parents, family members and friends -- took part. They were joined by members of the Sanyuka Choir, a children's choir from Uganda, who performed at the school's chapel and participated in the race.

Fifth-grader Jace Hulse won the race, clocking in at 28 minutes.

Participants had to raise at least $25 to race. Two students raised $150 -- fifth-grader Tanner Slabaugh, who sold salads to raise money, and fourth-grader Jennings Luton, who sold spring rolls.

