The eighth-grade class raised more than $8,600 for local nonprofits and volunteered 400 hours for the groups.

JACKSON TWP. It was a day to celebrate.

Eighth-graders at Jackson Memorial Middle School spent the school year learning about local nonprofits and how they could help them.

Throughout the year, the students collected $8,671 in donations for 15 nonprofit groups and logged 400 hours of volunteering with the organizations.

"You don't know the impact that you made," teacher Holly Bantum told the students. "You helped thousands of people throughout our community."

An additional $1,400 was donated to specific groups for which students raised funds, Bantum said.

On Friday, the eighth-graders gathered at the stadium to take a celebratory walk around the field, signifying what it's like to walk in someone else's shoes.

"Not everyone has the same things (we do)," Amanda Williamson said. "It just goes to show that even a little bit of money or your time can really help."

The 13-year-old raised $710 for Pathway as well as donated pots and pans to the organization.

The experience has prompted her to continue to volunteer for the group as well as others, she said.

Students were introduced to the nonprofit groups such as Habitat for Humanity, Jackson Township Lions Club, Wags for Warriors and Stark County Hunger Task Force.

After learning more about each group, the students selected the one they wanted to focus on and help, Bantum said.

Throughout the year, the students held various fundraisers for the organizations. From bake sales to GoFundMe pages, the students raised money.

On Friday, they presented the groups with the donations.

Bantum said the activity inspires the students to learn about their community and how they — even as 13- and 14-year-olds — can make a difference.

"They had a really good time and many of them will go on and continue to volunteer and give back," she said.

Friends Olivia Trumpower and Natalie Bruss adopted Wishes Can Happen, a nonprofit that grants wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses.

The 14-year-olds raised around $1,300 for the organization by selling bracelets recognizing their best friend and classmate, Jordyn Myers, who died earlier this year from leukemia.

The bracelets also featured the name Hallie Wade, a 4-year-old whose mom, Anna, is a middle school secretary. Hallie also is battling leukemia.

The pair also raised about $250 collecting more than 100,000 pop tabs and another $440 from a GoFundMe account.

"She was our best friend," Trumpower said. "What better way to remember her."

During the event, the students learned Wishes Can Happen will be granting a wish in honor of Myers for Hallie — she wants her own park, said her mom.

"The difference you guys made with the wish, you don't know how much it means to our family and Hallie," Anna Wade told the students.

A park will be opened in Jackson Township for kids to have hope, love and fun for years to come, Wade said.

"I hope your service won't stop," Bantum told the students. "I want to continue to see the impact of your community service."

