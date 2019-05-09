May 10

- Join the Aultman Women’s Board during its golden anniversary for the 2019 Angel Auction, “We’re Golden” held at the Canton Civic Center. All proceeds will benefit the current Women’s Board’s “50 for 50 Pledge” to raise funds for 50 vital initiatives across several clinical and non-clinical areas during the milestone year. The auction includes live entertainment, catered dinner, raffle prizes and hundreds of exclusive live and silent auction items. Reservations are now available. To make a reservation or donation, visit www.aultmanangelauction.org.

May 13

- At 6 p.m. the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Microsoft Word Basics. Attendees will learn how to create and edit documents using basic formatting tools like font size and style, page set-up, and cut/copy/paste within a document. Prerequisites: Experience using a mouse, keyboard, and the Windows operating system. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

May 14

- From 6 to 7:30 p.m., children are invited to come to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., and read to dog listeners. Children who read aloud to therapy dogs on a regular basis demonstrate drastic improvement in their reading skills. The program is free and no registration is needed. For more information call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

May 15

At 6 p.m., the program Plant-Perfect Diet will be presented by Adene Keller, at North Canton Medical Center Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. Learn how to start a plant-based diet shown to help prevent, stop and even reverse heart disease. Keller will discuss how to shop for and prepare heart-healthy food.

May 16

- At 6 p.m., the ABCs of Medicare will be presented by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan at Massillon Recreation Center 505 Erie St. N. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow.

May 18

- From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library’s Local History and Genealogy Society invites the public to attend its Triennial Genealogy Fair. Discover all the Massillon Public Library has to offer including its improved local history and genealogy room. View displays from local historical societies, museums, historic homes and libraries. See demonstrations of the library’s new technologies, including our digital microfilm reader, as well as the 3-D printer in the computer center. Kids will enjoy a family tree craft in the children’s room. The program is free and all ages are welcome. No registration is required. The first 100 guests in the door will receive a special gift bag. For more information, contact David Distelhorst at distelda@massillonlibrary.org, 330-832-9831 ext. 350 or log onto the library’s website www.massillonlibrary.org.

- From 10:30 a.m. to noon, the Children’s Series at the First Ladies Historic Site is hosting a Fun, Fitness and the First Garden interactive puppet show program. Kids will learn all about healthy eating and lifestyles from our friendly veggie friends and the White House Chef. The program will end with a fun planting activity to take home to start their very own White House Garden. The cost is $5 per child. Advance registration is required by calling 440-717-3753. The museum is located at 331 S. Market Avenue.

- Health and safety officials in Stark County are hosting the 16th annual Seat Belt Challenge. The event allows area teenagers to learn the importance of seat belts and responsible driving. Teens, parents and family members are encouraged to attend the free, fun-filled event being held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Registration is at 9 a.m., and the event starts at 10 a.m. The event includes fun activities and Q92 WDJQ radio will be broadcasting live. All attendees will be entered in a raffle to win prizes including Cedar Point tickets, Akron RubberDucks tickets, African Safari tickets, waterpark tickets, gift cards, gas cards, Sluggers and Putters passes, AAA memberships, car care buckets and much more. For more information, visit www.sheriff.co.stark.oh.us/SafeCommunity/sc-links.htm.

May 20

At noon and at 6 p.m. the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to join either of two Monday Book Clubs, as they read and discuss The Martian by Andy Weir. The book clubs meet on the fourth Monday of each month at noon in the library’s auditorium and at 6 p.m. in the library’s Second Floor Meeting Room. The clubs are free and open to the public and no registration is required. For more information, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

May 21

- The Massillon Public Library presents a Meditation Discussion Group from 6:30 to 7:40 p.m. with guest presenter Gwen Miller. Registration is required for the free classes. For more information or to register, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312.

- At 5:30 p.m. the Massillon Public Library presents Family Movie Night. No registration is required but seating is limited. The movie begins at 5:30 p.m. and auditorium doors open at 5:15 p.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Free snacks. For more information, stop by or call 330-832-9831, x317 or visit: www.massillonlibrary.org.