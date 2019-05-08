Organizers of the Summer Lunch Program for the children of Barnesville, Bethesda and Belmont are asking for your help in meeting the community’s needs.



In 2018, they provided nearly 250 summer lunches per day, five days a week, for 11 weeks. That was nearly 14,000 lunches! This could not have been accomplished without the gracious, unselfish, generous gifts of time and money by people in this community.



They are planning to start the 2019 program on May 28, and continue through the summer until the Friday before school begins in August. These sack lunches of a sandwich, fruit snack and a sweet snack provide meals for children who do not have access to free lunches during the summer as they do during the school year. They are completely dependent on donations of money, time, and supplies to make these lunches; there is no government funding involved, and all workers are volunteers.



It would be wonderful if you could help them this year with a monetary donation or price reduction on the items that they regularly purchase from local stores.



It cost about $10,440 to fund the program in 2018. Now, they need to start raising funds again so the lunches can keep flowing out to the community in 2019.



You may mail your donation(s) to Summer Lunch Program, 230 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713; or drop it off at the WesBanco office in Barnesville.



For information, contact Pastor Jean Cooper, Main Street United Methodist Church, 740-425-1196; or Jess Cunningham, 740-338-0131.