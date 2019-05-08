DELAWARE -- Anna Davies of Saint Clairsville presented original research April 25 at Ohio Wesleyan University's 2019 Student Symposium.



Davies presented an oral report on "How to Build a Museum." Davies also was selected by faculty to present at the i3 event.



"Modeling an academic conference, the symposium allows students to showcase research and work created inside the classroom, through independent projects, or during other OWU Connection experiences," said Ellen Arnold, Ph.D., director of this year's symposium and associate professor of history.



"The Student Symposium," Arnold said, "is a chance for Ohio Wesleyan students to share the fruits of their liberal arts education and enter dialogues that can spur ideas for new projects."



New this year, eight students participating in the symposium were selected by a faculty panel to kick off the event with a noontime version of OWU's popular i3 (I-Cubed) lecture series. The i3 lectures are three-minute presentations filled with "ideas, insight, and imagination."