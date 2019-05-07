Hartville Village Council approves a zoning variance to accommodate a proposed auto sales business.

Hartville Village Council

TUESDAY MEETING

KEY ACTION: Approved a Board of Zoning Appeals recommendation that grants a conditional use variance to Peter Cherevko to allow auto sales on his property at 428 E. Maple Street where Cherevko plans to open an automotive repair and body shop.

DISCUSSION: Cherevko is using an existing building as an office and plans to build a second structure for his repair business. He said he does not plan to open a used car dealership, but rather is seeking a license from the state to be allowed to sell more than the six cars per year limit imposed on persons without a seller’s license. He added that the state will not grant the license without village approval of the variance.

The property was recently rezoned from agricultural to industrial use and a used car dealership is a conditional use. Connie Mason, owner of a duplex across the street spoke against the approval, stating that the business would have a negative impact on a neighboring restaurant and her rental property. She also said she interprets village zoning regulations as prohibiting more than one requested zoning or land use change per year. Mayor Cynthia Billings said that while the earlier zoning change did relate to this rule, Cherevko’s request for a conditional use was not a zoning change request and did not apply.

The conditional use variance was approved 4-2 with council members Bev Green and Jeff Kozy voting no. Councilman Jim Sullivan also noted that several aspects of Cherevko’s plans for the property must be approved by the village Planning Commission.

OTHER ACTION:

Approved an agreement for the village to be a part of the state of Ohio Department of Transportation’s rock salt purchase program for the 2019-2020 winter season.Approved a general plan review for Hartville Contracting Supply at 281 Market Avenue SW to move its existing building farther from the roadway. Sullivan also confirmed that the company had complied with a list of conditions set forth by the village engineer at the last BZA meeting.

UP NEXT: Meets for its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 21 at Village Hall, 202 W. Maple St.

BRIAN LISIK