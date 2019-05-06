Gavin Harpster

Reagan Elementary

Residence: Ashland

Age: 9

Parents: Scott and Rachel Harpster

Siblings: Tanner and Makenna

Activities: Gavin is a huge help on his family farm, feeding cows and hauling.

Tell what motivated you to do what you did to be nominated?

It’s nice and it makes me feel happy to help people.

Do you have a favorite video game? Book? TV Show?

Gavin enjoys watching Dinotrucks, riding his bike, and reading Fly Guy books.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A farmer.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?

To have more gym and play more games.

If you had a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world?

Camouflage and climbing up walls so I could save people in trouble.

Taylor Garman

C.E. Budd School

Residence: Loudonville

Age: 12

Parents: John and Karen

Siblings: Riley and Shelby

School Activities: Basketball, Volleyball, Student Council

Tell what motivated you to do what you did to be nominated?

Showing kindness can be done by treating others with loyalty. Sometimes it isn’t easy but that is what it takes to be kind.

Do you have a favorite book?

My favorite book is “Rebound” by Kwame Alexander

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I grow up I want to be a teacher or a poet.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?

If I could change one thing about our school it would be to stop the bullying.

If you had a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world?

If I had a superpower it would be imagination because you can do anything with a little imagination.

NOMINEES

Emmersyn Risner

New London Elementary School

Third Grade

Emmersyn Risner always comes to school with a positive attitude; she is kind, respectful toward adults and peers, and demonstrates the willingness to always do her best. She is eager to participate during class and is very helpful with her peers.

Garret Carruthers

New London Elementary School

Fifth Grade

Garret Carruthers is an excellent role model and shining star at New London Elementary. He is a hard worker and all-around great friend to students.

Brady Gessner

Loudonville CE Budd School

Sixth Grade

Brady Gessner is a well-liked and studious Redbird. He is always invested in his education and demonstrates kindness to all.

Adley Harbaugh

Northwestern Elementary School

First Grade

Adley Harbaugh is a very kind-hearted student who is always taking classmates who may need help under her wing and making them feel successful. She gives her best effort every time she works on something and she makes sure no one in the class is left out. Her kindness shows in everything she does.

Ruger White

Northwestern Elementary School

First Grade

Ruger White is a conscientious student who always gives his best effort. Ruger can think outside the box and come up an interesting response. He is a great friend to all of his classmates.