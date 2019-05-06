CANTON The Canton Museum of Art presented its 28th annual Stark County High School Art Exhibit. The artworks from students from schools all over the county was on view March 20 through April 7, 2019, in the Museum’s lower galleries. The exhibit is a judged show and more than $5,500 was awarded in scholarships to first, second and third place winners.



Two Jackson High School seniors placed in this year’s show. Shanglan Li placed second with her piece called "Chirality" and Mary Visco received an honorable mention for her piece titled "Dreams:Victoria." Shanglan received $1,900 in scholarship money and Mary received a scholarship to attend classes at CMA’s School of Art.

The Stark County High School Art Exhibition is platform for aspiring, teenage artists to have their work exhibited in a museum setting. All pieces presented were original works created as part of each participating school’s curriculum and chosen by the school’s art instructor. Works are judged on both originality and technical ability.

Visual art teacher at Jackson High School, Lisa Ayres Surber, said that Jackson students have submitted works for a number of years to the prestigious show.

“We were able to submit up to 10 pieces and we submitted 10 pieces,” Ayres Surber said. “I’m super proud of both of the art students who placed this year. Shanglan’s piece was unique because she did something in metal smithing for making jewelry which is different for high school art students.”

She said she has taught both students since the eighth grade and and said, “It’s been fun to see their growth as artists.”

Li described her piece as a crystal placed between two pieces of metal. The top piece had holes in it so the “crystal could peak out.”

“It has a 3D element to it, I think it’s simplistic with a certain element of charm, all of my pieces incorporate natural form and organic elements," she said.

Li said it was amazing being in the show and she thought she placed second in the show because, “I take pride in my work because there isn’t much metal smithing around the area and I bring uniqueness and originalty to my work.”

Li is planning on attending college but hasn’t decided on a major. She said she will continue to dabble in metal smithing.

Visco created a series of works centered on the dreams of her friends. The piece that won Honoable Mention was based on her friend Victoria’s dream of being on a beach. She titled the piece Dreams: Victoria.

She believes the piece stood out because, “I try to pay special attention to details like the ripples in her shirt and the facial expression which looks like she is daydreaming.”

Visco is happy to have the chance to attend the art classes at CMA and is planning to take an oil painting class this summer. She is thinking of majoring in art in college possibly going into gallery or illustration type work.

“This was an awesome experience exhibiting in the CMA. I’ve been through the museum many times to view works by professional artists before and to know that my art was displayed in the same area as the professionals was an amazing opportunity,” Mary said.

More than 100 pieces were on display from school districts from around the county. There was an awards ceremony held on April 6 when more than $5,500 in college financial awards were presented to the First, Second and Third Place. Ten honorable mention awards were also presented, with each winner receiving a scholarship for classes with the CMA’s School of Art.