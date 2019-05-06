JACKSON TWP. The YMCA’s national initiative Healthy Kids Day was on April 27 this year. Many of the YMCAs across the country hold free events open to kids of families who are members or non-members of the YMCA. The Paul & Carol David YMCA in Jackson Township was one of the participating Ys which had an afternoon chock full of activities to promote active minds and healthy bodies.

Kids ages 11 and under came with their families to enjoy a slew of activities including kids yoga, kids Zumba, a bounce house, activities with the Canton Charge with mascot Pozzie, life sized games, live animals from the Wilderness Center, balloon animals and much more.

Executive Director Jean Campbell said, “Today is about celebrating the national initiative of bringing awareness to the health of kids.”

“Most Ys across the U.S. participate. In addition to the physical activities today, we have engineering opportunities with Engineering with Kids, we have the School of Music here and we have art and craft tables for kids to make things," she added.

Sandwiches, pizza and snacks were provided by BAM! Healthy Cuisine from Jackson Township. The major sponsor was Kevin Surnear State Farm Insurance Agent.

“The event is a neat experience for little kids to come out with their parents and select what they want to do and see and choose where mom and dad go. It promotes kids being healthy in spirit, mind and body,” Campbell said.