NEW FRANKLIN On May 27, the annual Memorial Day Parade will march through New Franklin. Decorated floats and bicycles, vintage cars, city council members and community leaders, sports teams and others will move from Grace Bible Church on Manchester Road to Manchester Cemetery on Nimisila Road.

The city is seeking additional participation. Interested teams, clubs, music groups, businesses, organizations and individuals are asked to contact the city about joining the parade. Local veterans are also asked to ride the city’s Honor float, so spectators can recognize these servicemen and women.

The annual parade has long been part of the city's tradition of community. The parade has concluded at Manchester Cemetery with a Remembrance service for many years to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. This year we will be honoring Joseph "Joey" Ashley, recipient of the 2005 National Defense Service Medal, who died in service on the nuclear submarine USS San Francisco on Jan. 9, 2005.

Anyone interested in joining the parade is asked to contact the City of New Franklin administration office at 330-882-4324, or email clippincott@newfranklin.org.