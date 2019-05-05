Romie and Josie Bernardo of Streetsboro celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a family vacation in Hawaii.



Their family includes their children and their spouses, Maria and Mark Wise of Randolph, Stephanie and Eric Rodriguez of Independence and Joe and Jana Bernardo of Kent, and 10 grandchildren.



Romie Bernardo and Josie Laurel were married April 26, 1969, in Manila, Phillipines.



Romie was a third-year mechanical engineering student at Feati University in Manila, Phillipines, and continued his education in the United States at Cleveland State University. He retired in 2015 after 42 years as a lead electrician at Mannesman Demag in Solon.



Josie graduated with a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration from Centro Escolar University in Manila, Phillipines, and she retired in 2014 after 42 years as an accountant at Jemison Demsey Metals in Cleveland.