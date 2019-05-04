By way of video, Joe Biden announced April 25, that he is now an official democratic candidate for President of the United States. His announcement makes 20. That's plenty.

In a prepared statement, Biden, staying on script, stressed that the core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy and everything that has made America, America, is at stake. The former vice-president took President Donald Trump to task for his poor choice of words about the Charlottesville disturbance in 2017 when the president tried to place the blame on others.

According to various news sources, both Internet and media, Biden and the rest of America heard the words of the president of the United States say, there were "some very fine people on both sides."

'Very fine people on both sides?' Biden questioned. “They stunned the conscious of this nation and shocked the world.”

With those six words Trump “assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime." Biden said.

Rather than uniting the country by taking the trouble-making hate-groups to task, including White Supremacists and Neo-Nazis, after an innocent 23 year old bystander, Heather Heyer, was killed during the melee, Trump instead tried to skirt the issue by saying there is good and bad on both sides. With Trump doing so, Biden indicated this election is a battle for the heart and soul of our country and warned about re-electing Trump for another four years. He said it would forever alter the character of this nation.

The republicans, so far, have two candidates. Trump, who will be seeking re-election to a second four year term, and former Massachusetts Governor William Weld.

Among others who still may toss their hats in the ring are former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a 2016 presidential candidate; Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a 2012 presidential nominee; and Trump's UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley. After being at odds with the president, she left the coveted UN post with her dignity still intact.

This does not mean it's a given for either one. Biden must skillfully navigate the stormy waters he created over plagiarism charges from his first foray into presidential politics that are bound to hit his campaign. He must also satisfy those ladies, including Anita Hill, for disrespecting them either with words or actions for which he tried explaining.

Even though Biden is the front runner by anywhere from six to ten points (depending on which poll you're reading), he's not the chosen one yet. Among a half dozen others vying for the top democratic spot are Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who runs as a democrat; former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke; Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend; and Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts.

Sanders, a self avowed socialist, is hot on Biden's democratic tail. O'Rourke, known for his charisma and drawing large crowds, almost upset heavily favored Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in his re-election bid last year. He has swiftly become the darling of the democratic party and must be watched. The others previously mentioned are Buttigieg, a self avowed married gay; and Warren, a retired school teacher who switched parties in the mid 1990s.

Nevertheless, the odds of a Trump/Biden election are good. For his part, Trump turned to his tweeter, “Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe (Biden),” the president tweeted. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty. You will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

Ah yes, folks, I can see it happening. Rather than a serious campaign featuring well organized events and civilized debates, knowing when it's all over we still have to live side by side, I, nevertheless, fear we're in for a real, old fashioned, donnybrook.

