Bob Boss, president of First-Knox National Bank, announced that Joshua J. Hiller has joined the First-Knox Ashland office as a mortgage lender.



"We are very excited that Josh has joined the mortgage lending team in our Ashland market," said Boss in a news release. "Josh is an Ashland native and is very familiar with the needs of our customers. He really has his finger on the pulse of the community and we are looking forward to expanding our involvement through Josh."



Hiller is a 2004 graduate of Ashland High School. He obtained an associate’s degree from North Central State College and a bachelor’s in financial management from Baker College.



"Josh has hit the ground running," stated Ashland Area Vice President, Brian Hinkle. "He’s jumped right in with making contacts, chatting with customers and establishing his presence in the office. His customer philosophy aligns with the First-Knox culture; he strives to make the home buying process an enjoyable experience for his customers, keeping them informed from start to finish, and being as accessible as possible to answer all questions or concerns. I’m really looking forward to working more closely with him."



Active in the Ashland community, Hiller is a member of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce; Young Professional’s Association; Ashland County Farm Bureau; and the Boards of Realtors in Ashland, Wayne/Holmes, and Medina counties. He is a member of Ashland Grace church.



He resides in Ashland with his wife, Stephanie, and their children, Lillian and Zachary. In his spare time, he enjoys gardening, woodworking and home improvement projects.