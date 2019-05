The city debuted its Ariss Dog Park on Friday.

GREEN A little rain Friday didn't stop the tails from wagging.

The city debuted its Ariss Dog Park, and many pet owners came out to celebrate and check out the offerings.

The dog park's grand opening is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The event will feature free coffee and doughnuts from Sheetz, giveaways, a K9 demonstration by the Ohio Highway Patrol (10 a.m.) and dog yoga at 11 a.m. with Release Yoga.