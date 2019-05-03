GREEN A recent financial audit of Green Local Schools by Ohio Auditor Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit for the July 2017 through June 2018 reporting period, once again earning the district the Ohio Auditor of State Award.

Superintendent Jeffrey Miller II credits district treasurer Eydie Snowberger and her staff.

“Mrs. Snowberger’s depth of knowledge and expertise in school financing and reporting is outstanding,” said Miller in a news release. “She leads our financial staff with the utmost respect and professionalism, yet is firm and thorough in all school accounting practices. Mrs. Snowberger is well respected not only in our district, but among her colleagues throughout the state.”

The Ohio Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities receiving the award must meet the following criteria of a clean audit report: must use a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles); and the audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs.

Additionally, criteria requires the entity’s management letter may contain no comments related to ethics referrals, questioned costs less than $10,000, lack of timely report submission, reconciliation, failure to obtain a timely Single Audit, findings for recovery less than $100.00, public meetings or public records.

This district has received the award and distinction each fiscal year since 2010 under Snowberger’s leadership.

“Earning the Ohio Auditor of State Award should be a source of pride for all community stakeholders,” said Green Board of Education President Bob Campbell in a news release. “The Board of Education is 100 percent committed to fiscal responsibility, and holds the administration and staff to that same standard. Recognition by the auditors confirms our commitment. In a time of mounting financial pressures and strangleholds on public school funding, the Green Local Schools remain an outstanding return on investment for our community.”

“On behalf of the entire district, I would like to publicly thank and acknowledge Mrs. Snowberger and her staff; Mrs. Alicia Austin, Director of Financial Operations, Mrs. Sue Coe, Accounts Payable, and Mrs. Donna Curl, Payroll Coordinator, for a job extremely well done," Miller added.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.