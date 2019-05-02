GREEN There is a new place to grab a bite to eat or to have a drink and they are catering to customers of all ages.

Recently, The Town Tavern opened on Town Park Boulevard in Green where Legends Sports Bar & Grille formerly was.

Upgrades

Owner James House purchased the business a year and a half ago and knew at the time he wanted to do a different concept. He came up with the idea of the Town Tavern because he said the business is located in Uniontown and located on Town Park Boulevard.

The building underwent a total renovation as it closed Feb. 7 and then reopened April 12. As a part of the renovation, the banquet room was removed which opened the floorplan up into one large space. House said the bar used to seat 18 people and now it can seat 56. There is also additional seating including u-shaped booths and the restrooms have been expanded.

Construction is also underway on a patio bar which will be able to seat 150 people.

"Business has really picked up," House said. "We have already more than doubled the business we were doing at Legend’s."

House said The Town Tavern is a great place for lunch as they can get customers in and out if they are on their lunch break. He also owns the Upper Deck, which is where Bike Night has been moved to on Tuesday nights.

Offerings

House said they are known for their burgers and on Mondays, they are half off all day.

In addition to burgers, it offers appetizers, hot dogs, flatbread pizza, salads, wings, sandwiches, chicken tenders, shrimp and strip steak just to name a few.

There are daily specials along with a pasta bar Sunday nights and a stir fry bar Tuesday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kids 12 and under eat free all day Tuesday and they can bring in their report card and receive a free milkshake.

Thursday nights are retail wine night.

"I thought a nice tavern would do well out here," House said.

Each weekend, brunch is offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as there is an omelet bar and a pancake bar. For every omelet and pancake sold, $1 is being given to charity. House said there aren’t many places in Green that offer brunch. Each month, House said a different charity will be selected. Customers can also add an additional amount to their check if they wish to donate more to the monthly charity.

"I want to give back to the community to the people who really need it," House said.

House said Town Tavern has 40 tap handles, a large selection of craft beers and one of the largest bourbon selections in the area.

The Town Tavern has also partnered with Pav’s Creamery and is serving adult milkshakes. Happy hour takes place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and there is a DJ after 10 on Friday and Saturdays.

Food can also be ordered from The Town Tavern through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

House said he feels the quality of the food and their service makes the tavern stand out from other places.

Currently, The Town Tavern is hiring as there are about 40 employees and they are looking to have a total staff of around 75 people.