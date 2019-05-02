Artisan and antiques faire

The HHM’s Artisan and Antiques Faire will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 at the Old Depot at Quaker Station, 130 S Broadway, Akron. Free parking is available by entering the lot from Mill Street, Door No. 6. The juried show is a mix of artisans and antiques.

Spring Children's Workshop

Join OSU Extension and the OSU Master Gardener Volunteers for their Spring Children's Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. May 5 at Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road, Sharon Center. Children will experience the opportunity to play with their food. Spring is the perfect time for the kids to get out and learn while they play. Kids will be learning about what vegetables really are. They will pound away on plant parts to create a masterpiece while learning about the natural dyes that come from the plants we grow and get crafty making cement leaves. The cost is $6 per participating child. Adult supervision is required for the program. Registration forms can be found online at medina.osu.edu under events.

Garden Brothers Circus

From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., May 6 and May 7, the Garden Brothers Circus will be held at the Summit County Fairgrounds Arena, 229 E. Howe Road. The show offers special effects, 3 rings with plenty of performers, laughs and excitement. A Fun Zone with elephant rides, a giant slide, bouncy house face painting and more. Plenty of food choices. Free children’s tickets have been distributed to area elementary schools, pre-schools, day care centers, fast food, convenience stores, salons and large employers. First 100 Adult Tickets sold online are only $12.50 at www.GardenBrosCircus.com.

John Brown's birthday

To celebrate abolitionist and Akronite John Brown’s birthday, a party at his historical home will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 9 Visitors to Brown’s home during the open house will see restorations and renovations underway to the 1830s structure. New displays depicting his life as a family man, farmer and freedom fighter are also being installed. The John Brown House is located at the intersection of Copley Road and Diagonal Road, across from the Perkins Mansion. House and mansion tour, gift shop and office hours are available at summithistory.org or by calling 330-535-1120.