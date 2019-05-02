Each month this space will be devoted to a column written by Debbie Robinson, executive director of the Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau (VCB). She will provide information about upcoming events, area attractions, bureau services and projects, and most importantly, communicate the tremendous impact that the travel and tourism industry has on this region.



National Tourism Week Celebrations



The Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau will celebrate National Tourism Week with a "Be a Tourist in Your Own Town" theme on May 5-11.



All area residents are invited to stop into the Tourist Information Center (627 Wheeling Ave.) the week of May 6-11 to pick up a 2019 Official Cambridge/Guernsey County Travel Guide for themselves, for family reunions, weddings, or for visiting friends and relatives. While in the TIC, have a cookie; meet the staff and register to win gifts and certificates from local tourism partners. Hours to stop by are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.



The economic impact of travelers to our local community is important and worth taking note of. Our community relies on travel for tax revenue and jobs and the benefits these bring to our economy. Guernsey County’s travel industry accounts for an estimated 1,597 direct/indirect jobs with annual traveler spending in Guernsey County at $161 million.



2019 Gap Recipients Announced



The Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau recently announced 11 local organizations are recipients of the 2019 Grant Assistance Program (GAP). Now in its sixth year, the program assists qualified non-profit area tourism events, organizations, and businesses to "fill in the gap" with the advertising and promotion of activities which directly increase lodging occupancy in designated periods throughout the year, create positive image building publicity for the Cambridge/ Guernsey County area, and enhance the tourism environment in the area. The VCB has committed over $50,000 in their 2019 budget for the marketing of events and promotions which exhibit positive tourism potential.



This year’s recipients are:



Cambridge Lions Club, Cambridge Main Street, Cambridge Performing Arts Center, Dickens Victorian Village, Guernsey County Community Improvement Corporation, Guernsey County Historical Society, National Cambridge Collectors, Inc., National Whitetail Deer Education Center, Byesville/Cambridge Gus Macker, The Living Word Outdoor Drama, and Ohio Arts & Crafts Foundation



Events to Discover



May 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30 Guernsey County Farmers & Flea Market, Fairgrounds, Old Washington



May 3, 10, 17, 24, & 31 Rise & Shine Farmers Market, Southgate Parkway



May 3-4 29th Annual Antique Toy Show, Guernsey County Senior



Center



May 3-5 Murder for Dummies, Cambridge Performing Arts Centre



May 3-5 Cambridge Singers Spring Show, Scottish Rite Auditorium



May 4 Spring Fest, Deerassic Park Education Center



May 4 Bigfoot Conference, Salt Fork Lodge & Conference Center



May 10, 17 & 31 Pennyroyal Opera House Bluegrass Concert, Fairview



May 19 Celebration of the Glenn Home being placed on the National



Register, New Concord



May 29-June 2 16th Annual National Road Yard Sale, Throughout Guernsey



County



May 30 Cambridge City Band "Concert in the Park," Cambridge City Park



May 31-June 2 American Triple T Triathlon, Salt Fork State Park



To learn more about the VCB or area events and activities, visit the Cambridge/Guernsey County VCB office at 627 Wheeling Ave., Suite 200 in downtown Cambridge, call 740-432-2022, email info@VisitGuernseyCounty.com, or visit www.VisitGuernseyCounty.com.