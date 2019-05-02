May 4

- Join a naturalist in search of woodland wildflowers along parts of Dogwood Trail from 10 a.m. to noon. Portions of this hike are strenuous due to hilly terrain. Meet at the Shadowfield Area of Sand Run Metro Park / Wadsworth Area, 1400 Sand Run Parkway. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Are you a resident of Ohio? Then you can fish during Free Fishing Days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages and experience levels are welcome. No license is required, and equipment/bait will be provided while supplies last. Learn to clean your catch and get some native fish recipes. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is being held at Silver Creek Metro Park / Boathouse 5171 S. Medina Line Road, Norton.

- From 1 to 3 p.m. celebrate the return of great blue herons while viewing them through spotting scopes and binoculars. Meet at the Bath Road Heronry on Bath Road, between Riverview and Akron-Peninsula roads. For information, call 330-865-8065



May 5

- Join OSU Extension and the OSU Master Gardener Volunteers for their Spring Children's Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road, Sharon Center. Children will experience the opportunity to play with their food. Spring is the perfect time for the kids to get out and learn while they play. Kids will be learning about what vegetables really are. They will pound away on plant parts to create a masterpiece while learning about the natural dyes that come from the plants we grow and get crafty making cement leaves. The cost is $6 per participating child. Adult supervision is required for the program. Registration forms can be found online at medina.osu.edu under events.

- Join Summit Metro Parks and look for spiral galaxies, double stars, Mars, the moon and several constellations. Maybe even a shooting star will appear. Telescopes will be available for viewing. Fingers crossed that the clouds stay away. The event is from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Bath Nature Preserve, 4160 Ira Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 8

- Children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions will go on a spring nature walk to learn about who's new in nature from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come dressed for the weather as most of the program will be outside. Make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Advance registration is required. For information or to register call 330-865-8065.The walk takes place at Firestone Metro Park / Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Avenue.

- Enjoy a walk along the trail while talking about how we can all be a little more environmentally conscious in our daily lives from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The walk is held at Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road., Bring ideas to share. For information, call 330-865-8065. MAY 9 From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions will go on a spring nature walk to learn about who's new in nature. Come dressed for the weather as most of the program will be outside. Make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Advance registration is required. For more information or to register call 330-865-8065.The walk takes place at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Pioneer Area 550 Frazier Avenue.

May 9

- To celebrate abolitionist and Akronite John Brown’s birthday, a party at his historical home will be held at 5:30 p.m. Visitors to Brown’s home during the open house will see restorations and renovations underway to the 1830s structure. New displays depicting his life as a family man, farmer and freedom fighter are also being installed. Guests will get a sneak-peek at Phase Three. The John Brown House is located at the intersection of Copley Road and Diagonal Road, across from the Perkins Mansion. House and mansion tour, gift shop and office hours are available at summithistory.org or by calling 330-535-1120. The grounds, called Mutton Hill, are open all year from dawn to dusk.

May 12

- Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens invites families to bring their mother (and grandmother) for a special day on the Estate on Mother's Day. All mothers receive a complimentary admission (accompanying family members pay regular admission prices), which includes a self-guided tour of the 65-room Manor House, the Corbin Conservatory, the Gate Lodge and the landscaped gardens, including Playgarden. The Manor House features "Lasting Impressions," an exhibit of the art of Gertrude Seiberling. All tours are self-guided on Mother's Day. Stan Hywet is located at 714 North Portage Path. Visit stanhywet.org for more information, hours and pricing.. MAY 12

- Participants can run, jog or walk to honor the mother figure in their lives at the Mother’s Day 5K at 8 a.m., at Munroe Falls Metro Park (521 S. River Road., Munroe Falls). Ages 15 and older, $35, those 14 and younger are free but must register in advance and be accompanied by an adult registrant. Names of top finishers are engraved in the walkway at Munroe Falls Metro Park. Race proceeds benefit the Summit Metro Parks Foundation. The asphalt course is not certified ADA compliant, but wheelchair athletes and jogging strollers are welcome. For more information or to register visit www.summitmetroparks.org/mothers-day-5k.aspx

May 17

- The 2019 Canal Boat Captain’s Ball will be held at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn. The event, hosted by the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, will honor Dr. Brian Harte, president of Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Tickets for the event range from $100 to $250 per person, or $1,000 for a table. The ball is an important fundraising event for the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, raising more than $50,000 for continued development of the Ohio & Erie Canalway Towpath Trail and connector trails last year alone. The event features a silent and live auction, dinner, raffle prizes and a special Fund-A-Need portion to benefit the organization’s Fishing Derby in the fall. For more information on the Captain’s Ball, visit ohioeriecanal.org/captains-ball or call 330-374-5657.