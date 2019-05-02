May 3

- The Walsh University Women’s Committee is hosting a special evening of international food and wine tastings that highlight where the Brothers of Christian Instruction are located throughout the world. The new Passport to the World event will be held at 6 p.m., in the Marlene and Joe Toot Global Learning Center. The event is open to the public and will include an auction, entertainment and a wine pull, while guests enjoy food and wine pairings from France, Greece, Japan and Peru. The cost is $75 per person or $150 per couple. Dress is business casual. Contact Lucia Cirese at 330-244-4752 or lcirese@walsh.edu for more information. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/passport-to-the-world-international-food-wine-tasting-event-tickets-58674714651.

May 6

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is hosting Vinyl Listening Session. Join music lovers John Shultz and Don Specht as they spin their faves, with time for others to share a selection or two. Expand your musical tastes and enjoy listening with others. No registration is required for this free program. Coffee and tea will be served. For more information call Sherie Brown at 330-832-9831 ext. 314 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

May 7

- The Massillon Public Library presents Meditation Discussion Group on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, from 6:30 to 7:40 p.m. with guest presenter Gwen Miller. The May Meditation meetings will be May 7 and 21. Registration is required for the free classes. For more information or to register, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312.

May 8

At 6 p.m., Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease will be presented by Terry Tegtmeier, M.D., cardiologist, at North Canton Medical Center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer. Learn how coronary artery disease develops and how plant-based nutrition has been shown to prevent, stop and even reverse heart disease. Reservations are required. For more information or for reservations, call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

- At 6 p.m. the ABCs of Medicare will be presented by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan at Paul and Carol David YMCA, 7389 Caritas Circle NW. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. Reservations are required. For more information or for reservations, call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

May 13

- At 6 p.m. the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Microsoft WORD Basics. Attendees will learn how to create and edit documents using basic formatting tools like font size and style, page set-up, and cut/copy/paste within a document. Prerequisites: Experience using a mouse, keyboard, and the Windows operating system. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

May 14

- From 6 to 7:30 p.m., children are invited to come to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., and read to dog listeners. Children who read aloud to therapy dogs on a regular basis demonstrate drastic improvement in their reading skills. The program is free and no registration is needed. For more information call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

May 18

- From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library’s Local History and Genealogy Society invites the public to attend its Triennial Genealogy Fair. Discover all the Massillon Public Library has to offer including its improved local history and genealogy room. View displays from local historical societies, museums, historic homes and libraries. See demonstrations of the library’s new technologies, including our digital microfilm reader, as well as the 3-D printer in the computer center. Kids will enjoy a family tree craft in the children’s room. The program is free and all ages are welcome. No registration is required. The first 100 guests in the door will receive a special gift bag. For more information, contact David Distelhorst at distelda@massillonlibrary.org, 330-832-9831 ext. 350 or log onto the library’s website www.massillonlibrary.org.

May 20

At noon and at 6 p.m. the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to join either of two Monday Book Clubs, as they read and discuss The Martian by Andy Weir. The book clubs meet on the fourth Monday of each month at noon in the library’s auditorium and at 6 p.m. in the library’s Second Floor Meeting Room. The clubs are free and open to the public and no registration is required. For more information, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.