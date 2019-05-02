GREEN Sarah Weber, a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, has been given the national St. George Scouting Award.

The St. George Award recognizes those who have made a significant impact on and outstanding contributions to the spiritual development of Catholic youth in the Scouting program.

Weber, a committee member of Scouting Troop 334, recently served as a counselor in a six-month program educating and guiding four scouts of Troop 334 in the religious aspects of the “Ad Altare Dei” award.

Weber received the award on April 28 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland.



