JACKSON TWP. Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3955 Wales Ave. NW, will celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at 10 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker, Master Chaplain Jim Bontrager of Elkhart, Ind.

Bontrager is senior chaplain with the Elkhart Police Department. A former Marine, he holds his master chaplain credentials with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is a certified law enforcement instructor in Indiana and with the ICPC.

He also serves as a national board member with the Fellowship of Christian Peace Officers USA and is Indiana state representative with the ICPC.



















