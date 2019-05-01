The primary will narrow the candidates from four to two.

KRISTY DOERING

How long have you lived in Green

I have lived in Green for most of my life. Although my first home was in Springfield, my parents moved back to Green when I was four years old. Green has been my home for as long as I can remember.

Involvement in Green

Having grown up here, I can say that Green has been a great community to be rooted in. Although our growth as a city has made my hometown somewhat hard to recognize at times, there are also times it feels as close knit as a small town. I work as a cashier and regularly interact with the fellow residents. I notice kindness, generosity and a strong desire in our community to help each other out. Because of this, I see so much potential to unify the city, meet the needs of our residents, and work toward a healthier, stronger community

Why are you running

I am not a politician; I am a mother and an environmentalist. I chose to run for mayor because I would like to see the city retain the qualities that make it a great place to raise a family. I want a safe, clean city for my children; I want wild places for them to explore. I do not think we need to develop every inch of the city or put traffic circles at all our intersections. I would like to see more balance between green space and concrete. I think we are at a point in time where we should focus less on development and more on maintaining and preserving what makes Green such a nice community.

One area to focus on

If elected, I would like to focus on environmental responsibility and meeting the most basic needs of our residents through unified public efforts. I would also love to see open, direct communication between residents and city officials. I believe we can find ways of resolving differences and thriving through open dialogue and shared ideas.

MARK HERDLICK

How long have you lived in Green

31 years

Involvement in Green

I have been involved with Green Schools for the past 12 years. I was a volunteer early on in those 12 years and was then elected to the Green School Board of Education twice and have served as its vice president for the past seven years. I have also served on the Portage Lakes Career Center Board for three years. I am currently President of Green Schools Foundation (2nd year), and have been a Board member of this very supportive organization for the past four years. I am very supportive of Blessings in a Backpack, which is a wonderful program started and run by Jennifer Doerrer and a great group of volunteers to help our struggling families in Green with food. Because of my position on Green's Board of Education, I have had a lot of interaction with the city of Green, which has put me in contact with many city employees to have a better understanding of how the city functions and operates.

Why are you running

I am running for mayor because I love this community and I want to continue to do my part to keep this community great and moving forward in the right direction. I believe my business background, great relationship with our schools and my collaborating mindset will serve our city well.

One area to focus on

There are many, but what I believe is the most important, is communication. There has been a lot of selective information or just plain lack there of, disseminated to our community over the past several years which in turn has caused divisiveness in Green. My goal as mayor will be to give as much factual information as I am legally allowed, to keep our community informed on what is going on in Green as well as giving them ample opportunity to communicate their thoughts, ideas and concerns to us.

GERARD NEUGEBAUER

How long have you lived in Green

32 years

Involvement in Green

In 1987, my wife, Maria, and I moved to Green to raise our family. All three of our children were born here and graduated from Green High School, and then the University of Akron. In addition to coaching youth soccer in our community for over 10 years, I accepted an appointment to the Green Design Review Board back in 2000, serving two years; and then served an additional eight years on the Green Planning and Zoning Commission. My long service to the community led me to run for Green City Council, where I served as an at-large councilman for four years. As Mayor, it has been my honor to serve this community over the last four years.

Why are you running

I am running for re-election to provide strong leadership as a proven mayor; to apply my broad knowledge and extensive experiences in engineering, finance, and city government to lead our city in a cost-effective, professional manner. After reducing our city debt by $16 million in my first term, I will keep our city finances strong to preserve our AAA revenue bond rating and our critical 6-month operating reserve.

One area to focus on

The safety of our community will continue to be my primary focus. In my first term, we increased Sheriff patrols by 67 percent in the high activity periods. We collaborated with Green Local Schools to assign our Sheriff School Resource Officers to patrol our neighborhood streets and parks when school is not in session. After purchasing 2 new ambulances and a fire truck in my first term as mayor, we will build Fire Station #3 this year to provide more effective fire and emergency services to our community. After first-term innovations including the City of Green Drug Task Force, Quick Response Team, and Community Paramedicine Program, we will continue to implement programs that increase public safety, support our residents of all ages, and save lives.

MATT SHAUGHNESSY

How long have you lived in Green

I’ve lived in Green with my wife Cindy and our five children for 15 years.

Involvement in Green

My involvement in the community started with my children’s participation in Green sports where I volunteered as photographer for cross country and helped raise funds for soccer and cross country by working in and selling concessions. As an attorney, I volunteer for Community Legal Aid and have assisted many of our community members with crime victim advocacy. I was elected to City Council where I’ve advocated for greater transparency in city governance and I’m a big believer that when our schools are strong, our city is strong, so I went door to door to support the “Safer Schools” levy.

Why are you running

I’m running for mayor to restore the community values the residents of Green have long enjoyed. I want to bring transparency back to Green. To me, transparency is a fundamental value, it’s the way you behave, and it’s measurable by action. It means advance notice of city actions, not surprises. It means meaningful community involvement with opportunity to ask questions, get answers, and be heard.

I’m also running to ensure that every city action is guided by this community’s values. That means fostering development that will preserve the city’s natural beauty and provide tax revenue to fund our city’s services while remaining vigilant to our desire to be an open and uncrowded city. It also means providing efficient and effective municipal services for police, fire/EMS, roads, storm water, parks and other public facilities and services. I want to create an atmosphere in which people can live in good health, move safely about the community and feel confident that they and their property are protected from harm.

And finally, as a former police officer, firefighter/paramedic, project manager, and now practicing attorney and city councilman, I’m running because I have the background and expertise that no other candidate has and I will approach the job of mayor with the same sense of duty, perseverance and compassion as I did answering emergency calls in my firefighting days. It will truly be an honor to serve if elected.

One area to focus on

I want to focus on our municipal services, I want to reduce response times for safety services. I want improvements to our park’s fields to reduce weather related cancellations of practices and games. I want a robust road resurfacing plan that achieves a steady state of good serviceable roads. And I want a snow removal plan that clears our streets quicker.