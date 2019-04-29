The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



• Omarr D. Boone, 34, of 230 1/2 King St., Ravenna, and Rebecca S. Heldman, 56, of 12 Oakwood St., Ravenna; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Boone was additionally indicted for driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. Heldman was additionally indicted for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.



• Marc R. Burger, 50, of 194 N. Arlington St., Akron; burglary, a second-degree felony, after an incident June 25, 2018.



• Nathan M. Carocci, 27, of 324 Day St., Ravenna; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; after an incident on April 10.



• Darnell V. Fitzgerald, 40, of 4367 Stow Road, Stow; two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony, after incidents on March 22 and April 1.



• Logan M. Franko, 19, of 2851 Alliance Road, Rootstown; grand theft, a third-degree felony, after an incident on Feb. 26.



• Michael P. Nicholas, 56, of 344 E. Riddle Ave., Salem; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, after an incident on March 16.



• Todd A. Legg, 52, of 7603 Yale Road, Edinburg; two counts of assault of a peace officer, each a fourth-degree felony, after an incident on April 13.



- Vanessa J. W. Prominski, 33, of 2759 Gulfsteam Circle, Stow; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, after an alleged offense on April 16.



• Brian D. Ross, 33, of 491 Wolcott Ave., Kent; aggravated burglary, two counts, each a first-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, specifically methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on April 12. Ross allegedly stole a handgun from a private residence.



• Matthew S. Sales, 34, of 250 Cherry St., Kent; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and forgery, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on April 9.



• Leroy C. Stickler, 52, of 1004 Sutherland Ave., Akron; burglary, a second-degree felony, after an incident on April 13.



• William H. Walker, 42, of 500 1/2 Carthrage Ave., Kent; two counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony; escape, a second-degree felony, and assault of a corrections officer, a fifth-degree felony. The alleged offense occurred April 6.