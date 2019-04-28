More than 300 gift baskets, plus specialty items, were raffled at the Rose’s Rescue’s Pasta 4 Paws event.



Portage County Unleashed 4-H Club helped by busing tables and hold the Cat vs. Dog Challenge. The dogs topped the cats by $124 this year.



Bill and Carly Kruse of Teresa’s Pizza in Stow donated and prepared the food. Many volunteers stepped up to help at the event.



Rose’s Rescue will use the money raised to continue with the McCormick Spay & Neuter fund, spaying and neutering area stray cat colonies, and rescuing animals in need. Anyone who needs assistance with spay or neuter of their pet should contact Rose’s Rescue at www.rosesrescue.net.