Lillian Marie Hale will celebrate her 100th birthday on May 4.



She was born in Mansfield to John Eldon and Anna (Haun) Harper. She graduated from Madison High School in 1937. She and her late husband, Waldo, resided on their Mifflin Township, Ashland County farm for many years before Marie moved to Brethren Care Village in 2004.



She had two children — a daughter, Patricia (Ted) Byerly of Loudonville, and a son, Larry (Judy) Hale of Granbury, Texas. She also has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Birthday greetings may be sent to her at: Brethren Care Village, 2000 Center St., No. 105, Ashland 44805.



The family will gather for a celebration at Brethren Care.