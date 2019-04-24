Rummage sale planned



The annual rummage sale at Christ the King Lutheran Church in St. Clairsville will take place on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall at 238 S. Marietta St., St. Clairsville. Take Route 9 - Exit 216 off I-70, turn north and travel just past the BP gas station; Christ the King Lutheran Church is on the left. Please join them for great savings on a wide range of home and personal items along with hospitality! For questions, call 740-695-1631.



Uniform sale set



The Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary will be sponsoring a uniform sale on Friday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Classroom/Boardroom.



Board meeting set



The Union Local Board of Education will have its regular board meeting on April 25 (instead of April 18) at 6 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.



Belmont College monthly board meeting set



Belmont College will have its monthly board of trustees meeting Thursday, April 25 in Monroe County, at the United Methodist Church located at 136 N. Main Street, Woodsfield. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.



Community yard sales set



The annual New Athens Community Yard Sale is planned for Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the village. Village residents and churches will participate in the event, and will offer an assortment of collectibles, household goods, kitchenware, glassware, electronics, and children’s clothing and toys. Also, The House of the Shepherd, 125 Culbertson Drive, will offer the choice of spaghetti lunch which includes spaghetti, coleslaw, roll, drink and dessert, or the ever-popular DiRusso’s sausage sandwiches which can be ordered individually or as a meal. Meal prices are $8 and individual sandwiches are $4. Children’s dinners are $4.



Gospel meetings set



Gospel meetings are set for May 5-10 at 7 p.m. each night at the Washington Street Church of Christ, 52771 Washington St., Beallsville. The theme is The Parables of Jesus with a different speaker each night. On May 5, there will be Bible Study at 9:45 a.m., and worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.



Chamber of Commerce meetings



The following is a list of 2019 Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meetings: May 8 at 7:30 a.m. at Barnesville Hospital, 639 W. Main St.; June 12 at noon, Sleep Inn & Suites, 41371 Reco Drive, Belmont; July 10 at noon, Hartley Marshall/Barrel House/Rescare, 137 E. Main St.; Aug. 14 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Sept. 11 at noon, Sulek & Dutton - Pike 40 (host), at Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; Oct. 9 at noon, Harvey Goodman (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Nov. 13 at noon at Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Coal meetings set



The Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings take place at the Harrison County Visitors Center 143 S. Main St., Cadiz.



Mining equipment show set



The 16th annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will take place Sept. 7-8 on Ohio 519 between US 22 and New Athens. Visit www.Facebook.com/ocmes for information.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.