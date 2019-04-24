BIRDS RUN — One of the largest drug seizures in county history was executed Monday afternoon when a multi-county task force executed a high-risk search warrant at an Earley Road residence in northwest Guernsey County.



Agents from the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force joined forces with the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Sheriff’s Office to execute the warrant just before 1:30 p.m.



Seized during the raid were several pounds of methamphetamine, an estimated 50 pounds of marijuana, cocaine and a large amount of THC oils and mushrooms. Cash, with some estimates as high as $100,000, also was recovered from the remote home in Wheeling Township.



"This was a textbook taskforce case that spanned over three counties that was executed with precision," said Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden.



The raid was led by Guernsey County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Mackie and Lt. Paul Cortright, both of the CODE Task Force.



Authorities have identified the suspects in one of the largest drug busts in Guernsey County history as Kimbolton area residents Nicholas A. Bair, 40, and Janet L. Gartner, 41, who both remained incarcerated in the Muskingum County Jail.



Bond for Bair was set at $2 million, cash or surety, while Gartner has a $1.5 million bond. Both bonds have special conditions including electronically-monitoring if released from jail.



Preliminary hearing for the pair have been scheduled for April 25 in the Muskingum County Court.



Bair and Gartner both face two counts of trafficking in drugs, first-degree felonies, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.



Due to the potential for violence while executing the high risk warrant, United Ambulance Service, Southeastern Med and MedFlight were placed on standby at approximately 1:25 p.m. when the warrant was executed. The standby status was canceled at 2:07 p.m. after the residence was secured.



Authorities declined to release the exact amount of contraband seized at the residence. The street value of the narcotics is estimated to be thousands of dollars.



Investigators also reported finding several firearms along with the narcotics and cash.



Investigators reported the male and female suspects had relocated to the remote area from Licking County.



"Through the task force, we have been able to track them from Licking County through Muskingum County to Guernsey County," said Maj. Jeremy Wilkinson, of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.



Felony charges are pending against the man and woman.



"We are going to continue efforts to eradicate illegal narcotics from this and other counties," Paden said. "Illegal drug dealers are not welcome in Guernsey County!"



The local dog warden was requested at the residence after the warrant was executed to remove a dog that was transported to the Guernsey County Animal Shelter.



No injuries were reported.



The incident remained under investigation by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and CODE Task Force.



Anyone with information regarding illegal narcotic activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office, 740-439-4455.